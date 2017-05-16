A private service will be held at a later date for La Donna Neely, 80, of Clinton. She died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in the Weatherford Living Center.

Neely was born Dec. 6, 1936, to Claude Clinton Waldrup and Ethel (Simmons) Waldrup in Coweta. After her mother’s death in 1942 she was raised by her great-grandparents, Willis and Mary Jane Waldrup and Stella Mae Simmons. She was raised in Coweta and graduated from Coweta High School in 1955.

Neely then moved to Clinton, where she worked for Norbest Turkey Plant. She later worked for Calley’s Café and Highland Park Nursing Home, and had worked in home health care the past several years for numerous Clinton families.

On Sept. 7, 1993, she married Robert Neely.

Neely was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid gardener and raised chickens.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a step-mother, Willow Marie Waldrup; and a brother, Harley Lee Waldrup.

Survivors include two daughters, Marla Faye Heard and Tawlene White, both of Clinton; two sons, James Claude Waldrup of Coweta and Benjamin “Benny” Pittman of Clinton; an aunt, May Ella Simmons of Cypress, Texas; a cousin, Bobbie Jean McGuiness; nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Flo Waldrup.

She is also survived by several special friends, including her pastor, Carol Waters, Jennifer Vowell, Jimmie Littke and the Burtiss family.

The family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution perform an act of kindness in Neely’s name for a single parent or a child in need.

