Funeral services will be held for Kristina Thomas, 51, of Thomas at 1 p.m. Friday in the Freedom Worship Church in Thomas.

She died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Weatherford.

Kristina Marie (Hamlett) Thomas was born Jan. 14, 1967, to Mary (Campbell) Hamlett and J.D. Hamlett in Hobart. She was raised in Dill City, where she attended school.

On June 8, 1985, she married Henry Thomas in Dill City.

Her hobbies included selling jewelry and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Freedom Worship Center of Thomas and enjoyed being a caregiver for her grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Don Hamlett; her brother-in-law, Alan Dale Thomas; her mother-in-law, Chloy Lewellan; a niece, Lacey Diane Thomas; an uncle, Billy Hamlett; and an aunt, Wanda Hamlett.

Survivors include her husband, her mother and a daughter, Briana Thomas, all of the home; her father of Burns Flat; three sons, Chris Thomas and wife Codie of Custer City, Darrell and wife Monica of Moore, and Dylon Thomas of Weatherford; her grandchildren, Lillie, Dawnson, Addie, Diesel and Deacon; two brothers, Scotty Hamlett and wife Terri of Alvarado, Texas, and Brian Hamlett of Pampa, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Yoder. Burial will conclude at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

