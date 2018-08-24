A chapel service will be held for Kevin Spencer, 64, of Clinton at 10 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Kevin Michael Spencer was born June 4, 1954, to John and Margaret (King) Spencer in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1972.

Spencer performed maintenance work in the Clinton area most of his adult life, and he enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his companion, Carolyn Cook Martin of Clinton; a brother, John Spencer; and numerous children and grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Chris Fields and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

