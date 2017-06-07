Kenneth DeHart

Funeral services for Kenneth Ray DeHart, 82, of Clinton and formerly of Hereford, Texas, were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Saturday, July 1, 2017, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

DeHart was born Jan. 13, 1935, to Earl and Francis Ruth (Robinson) DeHart in Panhandle County, Texas. His family moved to Hereford, when he was 3 years old and he attended Hereford School, graduating in 1955.

On June 7, 1959, he married Della Dow in Hereford. They made their home in Texas until moving to Clinton in 2013.

DeHart was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton. He enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Denise Davis and husband, Wayne, of Arapaho, and Michelle Adams and husband, David, of Paradise, Kan.; and a son, Barry DeHart and wife, Carla, of Clinton.

He is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of other family and friends.

The service was officiated by Chris Fields. Burial will conclude at 10 a.m. Thursday at Westpark Cemetery in Hereford, Texas, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

