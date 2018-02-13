Kenith Caulkins

Funeral services for Kenith Ray Caulkins, 78, of Weatherford will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home.

He died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Caulkins was born Nov. 11, 1939, to Robert and Mocalena (Brehm) Caulkins south of Weatherford. He was raised south of Weatherford, where he attended rural school before transferring to Weatherford Public Schools.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s, and afterward returned to Weatherford where he worked harvest.

On Feb. 16, 1963, he married JoAnn Boespflug and the couple made their home in Weatherford.

Caulkins and his brother owned and operated service stations in Weatherford. He also served with the Weatherford Fire Department for 32 years, retiring as a captain in 1989.

Dec. 21, 2014, he married Phyllis Gibson in Clinton and the couple continued living in Weatherford.

Caulkins enjoyed classic cars and collected coins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; three brothers, Donald, David and Bob; and two sisters, Dorothy Capps and Kathy Strey.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Kim Williams and husband Terris of Woodward and Valerie Shreck and Bruce Reed of Weatherford; a grandson, Trey Graybill and wife Courtney of Weatherford; a great-grandson, Hudson Graybill, and his expected sister, Hadley Graybill; two granddaughters, Raquel Razien and husband Nathan of Woodward and Valerie Conway of Atlanta, Ga.; his step-children, Linda and Kevin Wilmeth of Tuttle and Rocky and Pam Gibson of Wichita, Kan.; 15 step-grandchildren; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.

Caulkins is also survived by three brothers, Harold and Mary Caulkins, Dale and Kim Caulkins, and Carl and Marilyn Caulkins, all of Tucson, Ariz.; and one sister, Elsie Poole of Portland, Ore.

Memorial contributions may be made the Corn Heritage Village Dementia Fund or to the American Cancer Society.

Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

