Keith Reichmann

Funeral services for Keith Wilford Reichmann, 81, of Weatherford were held Wednesday in The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Reichmann was born Feb. 19, 1937, to Dr. Wilford Joseph and Helen (Moody) Reichmann in St. George, Utah, where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Dixie High School and Dixie Junior College, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and a doctorate degree in Physical Pharmacy from the University of Utah.

Reichmann served in the U.S. Army.

On March 20, 1961, he married LaJuana Deason in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Reichmann practiced and taught pharmacy in three states, including 30 years at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) and served in many capacities, including Bishop. He was also active many years in Boy Scouts of America, Rotary Club, genealogy organizations, as well as others.

Reichmann was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dean and Lawrence Reichmann; and a sister, Judy Stage.

Survivors include his wife, of the Weatherford home; two daughters, Sheila Gardner of Melissa, Texas, and Suzy Murphy and husband Mike of Norman; a son, Dough Reichmann of Weatherford; four granddaughters, Hannah and Erin Murphy and Logan and Jillian Gardner; a sister-in-law, Ruth Reichmann of South Jordan, Utah; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

The service was officiated by Bishop Frederic Choate and followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

