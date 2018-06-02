Funeral services for Keith Mullins, 62, of Weatherford were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Hydro.

He died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in the Weatherford Living Center.

Robert Keith Mullins was born Jan. 21, 1956, to Jesse J. and Fawn Dee (Williams) Mullins in Clinton. He was raised in Okeene and attended school there.

Mullins worked in the oilfield rough necking. He moved to Florida in 1986 and lived and worked there for several years. In 2005 he returned to Oklahoma and made Weatherford his home. He worked in construction and did concrete work until his health failed.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Okeene.

Mullins was preceded in death by a brother, Lindell Wade Mullins.

Survivors include his parents, of Weatherford; two daughters, Misty Mullins of Edmond and Melissa Browning of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Gary Mullins and wife Sharon of Canton; a nephew, Chris Mullins of Okeene; and a niece, Chastity Robertson of Canton.

The service was officiated by Rev. Ted Uhlig. Burial followed at Center Point Cemetery in Leedey under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

