Funeral services have been set for K.D. Kappel of Clinton, 92, for 11 a.m. today at the First Christian Church in Clinton.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Cordell.

Kappel was born Feb. 22, 1925, to Charles and Ethel Kappel on a farm northwest of Custer City in the Vicksburg community. He later moved to a farm four miles west of Custer City, and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1943.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in December of 1944, and took his basic training at Fort Riley, Kan. He was sent to the Philippines and later to the occupation forces in Japan. He was honorably discharged in November of 1946.

On Dec. 27, 1946, he married Betty Lou Kelley.

In 1947 Kappel went to work for Clinton Lumber Company. In 1949 he was transferred to Canute, where he managed the Canute Lumber Company until 1958. He then returned to manage Clinton Lumber Company until his semi-retirement in 1987. He continued working for the company part-time until his full retirement in 1995.

Kappel enjoyed playing golf, woodworking and flying airplanes. He was a 69-year member of the American Legion and was also a member of the V.F.W. and Kiwanis Club. He served on the golf board several years, served as president of the Chamber of Commerce board, and was the longest-standing member of the First Christian Church of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Joyce of Broken Arrow and Roxann Morris and husband Mark of Cordell; a sister-in-law, Leola Cork of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Tiffany Watson and husband Jayson of Mountain View, Kelly Dawn Tilley and husband Josh of Cordell, and Sam Derrick Maddox and wife Nikki of Cordell; six great-grandchildren, Kaylie Maddox, Talon Tilley, Madi Lynn and Levi Maddox, and Alexzander and Alexis Lou Watson.

Memorial contributions in Kappel’s honor may be made to the Christian Women’s Fellowship at Clinton’s First Christian Church or to the Cordell Christian Church’s generator fund.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and Willie Coop and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

