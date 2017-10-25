Funeral services for Kathy Cobb, 59, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Kathy Denise Cobb was born Sept. 5, 1958, to August and Vee (Combs) Borchers in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton, Arapaho and Bessie and graduated from Clinton High School in 1976.

She married Barry Cobb in 1976 in Clinton. The couple moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where she attended bookkeeping school. They later returned to Clinton where she worked for R. G. Wilson Accounting. She also had worked for Ballard’s, Bruce Tharel and Lowell Flaming, and did bookkeeping for several other individuals in Clinton.

Cobb was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church and enjoyed handwork, crocheting, camping and reading. Her passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Tyler Cobb.

Survivors include her mother; two sons, Mark Cobb and wife, Jennifer, and Brian Cobb and wife, Maria, all of Butler; eight grandchildren, Devyn, Bailey, Jayden, Daysen, Seth, Adrianna, Bradley and Ryan; and two brothers, Chuck Dodd of California and Gary Dodd and wife, Nancy, of Arizona.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buck Nicholson. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

