Kathryn Comstock

Funeral services for Kathryn Sue Comstock, 66, of Arapaho, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Comstock died Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

She was born Sept. 18, 1952, to Fred Arnold Freeman and Carmie Beatrice Pate in Chickasha.

On Aug. 13, 1970, she married Roger Comstock in Verden. She was a pastor’s wife for 41 years, and was active in women’s ministry and also taught Sunday school.

Comstock and her husband were foster parents for 14 years and were blessed to adopt their two youngest foster children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, RL and Arnold Freeman; a sister, Sharon Simpson; two sisters-in-law, Jo and Mickey Freeman; two nephews; and one niece.

Survivors include her husband, of the Arapaho home; four daughters, Brenda Christian and husband Terry of Mustang, Ashley “Nikki” Adams of Weatherford, Catricia Comstock and Grace Comstock, both of Arapaho; two sons, Rodney Comstock and wife Marva of Thomas and TJ Comstock of Weatherford; a sister-in-law, Donna Freeman of Cement; a brother-in-law, William Simpson of Oklahoma City; her mother-in-law, Margaret Comstock of Calera; and seven grandchildren, Tyler and husband Robert, Ryan, Robert, Darrien, Lavern, Brooklyn and Bayli.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Bobby Stewart and Rev. Fred Bailey and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

