Memorial services for Kathleen Moore, 41, of Weatherford, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery.

Moore died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford. She was born Dec. 10, 1975, in Columbia, S.C. to Harold J. and Del (Wald) Moore.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Kathleen and Harold.

Survivors include her mother and other family members.

Services will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

