Karsyn Knuckles

Funeral services will be held for Karsyn Braylee Knuckles, infant, at 11 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She was born Dec. 4, 2017, to Zack and Sarah (Opp) Knuckles in Elk City, and died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Amarillo, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Carol Sharp; her maternal great-grandparents, Darwin and Dee Ellbury; and two cousins, Aaydyn and Makenzi Noack.

Knuckles is survived by her parents; two sisters, Zariah and Addison Knuckles; her paternal grandparents, Carolyn and Mitch Kidd; and her maternal grandparents, Jody and Brent Johnson.

The service will be officiated by her father. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.