Karon Smith

Karon Faith “GiGi” Smith entered into this life on June 27, 1946 in Port Huron, Michigan born to William T. and Mary (Gleason) Harper, and entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2018 at her home in Mead, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

GiGi graduated from Utica High School in Michigan and continued her education at Michigan State University. She married Loren Smith in 1988 and they were blessed with 13 years together until his passing on July 15, 2001. She moved to Bryan County in 2002 and made her home in Mead. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and she enjoyed cooking, collecting black bears and church activities, but her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandbabies.

GiGi was preceded in death by her husband Loren Smith; parents, William T. and Mary Harper; brother, Robert Harper; grandson, Bruce Hodges and sons in law, George Lowe Jr. and Mark Blassingame.

GiGi is survived by her children, Lisa Smith, Robin McCormick, H. James McCormick II, LaShauna Blassingame, Dillon Smith and Dakota Smith; grandchildren, Hollie, Heather, Stephanie, Brandon, Caden, Trey, Rayce, Damon, Kylee, Emilee and Dacorius; 5 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 19, 2018 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Pastor Randy Lewis will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dennis Bowen, Tommy Rowland, Randy Cloyd, Michael McElroy, Dwaine Menefee and Dillon Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Dakota Smith and Dacorius Lowe. Interment will be held at 4:00 PM at the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, OK. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

