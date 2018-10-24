A memorial service for KaRhea Butler, 47, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Butler died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

KaRhae Lynn Trowbridge was born May 22, 1971, to Al J. Trowbridge and Sharon K. (Daniels) Trowbridge in Thomas. She was raised in the Putnam area and attended school there and in Custer City, where she graduated in 1989. She later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

On March 25, 2005, she married Brian K. Butler in Cordell.

Butler was employed as a desk clerk at Holiday Inn more than 10 years. She then worked at Dairy Best for nine years, and had most recently worked for the City of Clinton as a cashier.

She had been disabled the past three and one-half years.

Butler was a member of the Bessie Baptist Church. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, shopping, riding motorcycles and spending time with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Alfie and Bernice Trowbridge and Raymond and Norma Daniels.

Survivors include a daughter, Brianna Butler, and a son, Tristen Butler, both of Elk City; a brother, Al J. Trowbridge and wife Diane of Bessie; a niece, Allison Trowbridge and fiancé Aaron Lustfield of Bessie; a nephew, Chaz Barker and wife Devin of Bessie; and two special cousins, Brad Thompson and wife J.J. and their family, of Clinton, and Trent Thompson and wife Tiffany and their family, of Bessie.

The service will be officiated by Daniel Mosburg and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.