Karen Youker

Funeral services for Karen Lee (Hart) Youker, 64, of Clinton have been set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Hammon Community Hall.

She died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Clinton.

Youker was born Nov. 13, 1953, to Alvin and Emma (Standingwater) Hart at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas. She lived in many places as a child while her father was in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from Hammon High School in 1971.

She worked more than 20 Years for Indian Health Services, in medical records. She enjoyed cooking, camping and taking care of family.

Youker was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sam Hart; and two sisters, Aliesia Hart and Janet Hart.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Leonard Bearshield; her daughter, Leah Youker of Clinton; her son, Cody Bearshield of Clinton; two sisters, Phyllis Ramirez of Clinton and Jennifer Hart of Hammon; three brothers, Eugene Hart and wife Dorene of Elk City, Phillip Hart and wife Nancy of Colorado, and Paul Hart of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren, Teral Kauley, Trevor Kauley and Tatum Youker.

A traditional wake will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Clinton Community Hall.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hammon Indian Cemetery.

