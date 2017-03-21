Funeral services for Karen Whorton, 57, of Quanah, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Assembly of God Church in Arapaho.

She died Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Quanah, Texas.

Karen Ranae (Andrews) Whorton was born Dec. 31, 1959, to Leon Samuel Andrews and Ruby Jewell (Fields) Andrews in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1977.

She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Whorton worked at the OK Turkey Plant and Dairy Queen while in Clinton.She then began her teaching career at Binger Elementary School before moving to Quanah, in 1982. She taught in Quanah for several years.

On June 11, 1988, she married Johnny Whorton in Quanah, where they made their home.

Whorton was preceded in death by her father and step-father, Delmar Sawatzky.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; one son, Andy Whorton and wife, Sarah, of Greenville, Texas; her mother, Ruby Sawatzky of Clinton; and a brother, Jack Andrews of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Gilbert Johnson. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery east of Clinton under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.