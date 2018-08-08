Karen Muno

Karen Rene’ Muno was born February 19, 1961 to Emil Fred and Stella Irene (Cantrell) Fischer in Clinton, OK. She passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 at her home in Clinton, OK at the age of 57. Karen graduated from Weatherford High School in 1979 and attended Business School at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She was united in marriage to Rick Muno May 6, 1983 in Clinton, OK. She worked as a legal secretary for Arney and Millspaugh Attorney at Law in Weatherford, OK for 19 years. Karen enjoyed reading and writing, cooking, keeping her house immaculate, and traveling with Rick to see God’s creation and lighthouses which she collected replicas of. She grew up in the First Freewill Baptist Church in Clinton, OK and made her profession of faith in Jesus Christ on August 12, 1971. She was baptized August 29, 1971 and joined the First Freewill Baptist Church January 16, 1972.

She was preceded in death by two children, her grandparents, Emil and Eva (Gerner) Fischer, and W.B. “Bennie” and Irene (Cornelsen) Cantrell, and two uncles Jimmy Cantrell and Russell Rayner, and a cousin, Bill Roper.

Karen is survived by her husband Rick Muno of Clinton; parents, Emil and Stella Fischer of Weatherford, OK; twin brother, Kevin Fischer and his wife Anita of Weatherford; five nieces and nephews, Dr. Carissa Fischer Kulczycki and husband Scott of Yukon, Kaisa Fischer Leedy and husband Kevin, Kaleb Fischer, Jennifer Fischer Garcia and husband Connor all of Weatherford, OK and Jonathan Fischer of Oklahoma City; two great nieces, and two great nephews; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Gail Muno of Arapaho, OK; sister-in-law, Susan Muno Givens and husband Paul of Gallina, New Mexico; aunts and uncles, Ray and Loretha Roper of Sayre, OK, Kenneth and Melda Fischer of Kingfisher, OK, Charles and Kay Fischer of Custer City, OK, and Leta Bell Rayner of Clinton, OK; nine cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to First Choice Pregnancy Center, 100 W. College Avenue, Weatherford, OK 73096, or the “Clinton Center” designated, Heart to Heart PO Box 2122 Elk City 73648, or pregnancyhelpwestok.net, or the First Church of God, 1900 Lexington Avenue, Clinton, OK 73601.

Memorial Services: Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00am. First Church of God, 1900 Lexington Ave, Clinton, OK 73601.

(Paid obituary)