Karen Harris

Karen Jones Harris, 60, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Denver Colo.

She was born Sept. 23, 1958, to Melvin and Nora Jones in Clinton.

She married Leslie Harris.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Faye Jones; her parents; her husband; and a brother, Ronald Jones.

She is survived by her children, Scott Harris and wife Tiffany, Tony Harris and wife Keshia and their daughter, Sarah, and Malina Gilliam and husband Justin; four sisters, Mae Bartlett, Joyce Jones, Melvina Morales and Norma Jones; and three brothers, Gary Jones and wife Amanda, Jerry Jones and Melvin Jr.