Karen Cutnose

Funeral services for Karen June (Fire) Cutnose, 77, of Yukon will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Indian Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at her home in Yukon.

Cutnose was born June 12, 1941, in Clinton to Dorr Walter and Julia (Pratt) Fire. She was raised and attended school in Eagle City and Fay, and graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy in Meno with the class of 1959.

She worked for Indian Health Services in Watonga, 3M in Weatherford, and the University of Oklahoma Medical Center as a health unit

coordinator before retiring in 2011.

Cutnose enjoyed attending pow wows and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the First Indian Baptist Church in Moore and will be remembered as a good Christian woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Walter H. Fire; and four sisters, Gwendolyn Hill, Eldine Rogers, Marilyn Fire and Carla Jones.

Survivors include one son, Michael Ray Fire of Oklahoma City; one daughter, Krista Fire of Yukon; two sisters, Gloria Uranga of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Leila Brill of Bethany; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Isaac Hernandez.

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren, who were always there for her.

A wake service was held Monday at Indian Baptist Church in Weatherford.

The service will be officiated by Ron Starr. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.