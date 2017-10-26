Memorial services for Karen “Janie” Nidey, 64, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Arapaho Cemetery.

She died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Nidey was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Clinton, to Don and Roberta (Flock) Latimer. She was raised in the Clinton and Weatherford areas and graduated in Weatherford. After graduating she moved to Austin, Texas.

In 1995 she married Steve Nidey in Wheeler, Texas, and the couple made their home in Weatherford.

Nidey enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to blues music and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at Al Bail Bonds for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one daughter, Dominique Bellavia of Weatherford; two brothers, Bobby Latimer of Colorado and Jay Latimer of Weatherford; three grandchildren, Tyler Fuentes, Arie Nidey and Allie Nidey; and all her friends in Austin, Texas.

The service will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

