Memorial services for Judy Lauer, 78, former Arapaho resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Hillcrest Congregational Church in Montrose, Colo.

She died Feb. 24, 2019.

She was born Judy Ellen Gorshing on March 31, 1940, in Arapaho, to Mildred and Albert Gorshing. After finishing Arapaho High School in 1958, she attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she was a part of the Women’s Honor Society. She graduated with a BA in chemistry and English in 1962. She furthered her education at Western State Colorado University, where she earned a master’s in counseling in 1974.

Over many years she taught chemistry and English and even worked as a librarian. For more than 25 years, she served as the school counselor at Columbine Middle School in the Montrose RE-1J district. A firm advocate of literacy and education, she volunteered with Altrusa International of Montrose, the town’s first service club for women, where she served as president from 1987-1988.

Throughout her life, she was an avid gardener and a lover of books.

She is survived by her husband, James Lauer; her children, Danielle Grosse and Patrick Sean Riley; and her grandchildren, Jason, Joey, Jordan, and Justin.