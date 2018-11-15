Joyce Metzler

A funeral service will be held for Joyce Kauk-Metz-ler, 89, of Custer County at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Joyce (Hendrix) Kauk-Metzler was born Feb. 10, 1929, to George and Floy (Ford) Hendrix in rural Custer County. She was raised in the Arapaho and Butler areas and attended Solid Rock School in rural Butler.

In 1944 she married Edward Kauk in Butler. They made their home in rural Butler, where they farmed together for several years.

Following the death of her first husband, she married Billy Metzler Nov. 25, 1966, in Sayre. They continued to live and farm in Butler.

In 1983 Kauk-Metzler moved to Clinton to be near family following the death of her second husband.

Kauk-Metzler was a member of the German Freewill Baptist Church in Butler and was known to be an excellent seamstress.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marylin Sue McCoy; a grandson, James Edward Ray; and a granddaughter, Kristi Gray.

Survivors include five daughters, Linda Vela of Houston, Texas, Peggy Mallow and husband Noe De La Cruz of Oklahoma City, Patricia Millican and husband Wayne of Arapaho, Vicki Richardson of Foss, and Sherri Clark of Clinton; a sister, Maritta Hendrix of Alaska; two brothers, Jack Hendrix of Bakersfield, Calif., and Billy Hendrix of Clinton; and a special brother-in-law, Bob Metz-ler of Leedey.

Kauk-Metzler is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Shiloh Cemetery Association or Spreading the Word Ministry

The service will be officiated by Buck Nicholson. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.