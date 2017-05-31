Joyce Hinz

Funeral services for Joyce Darlene Hinz, 80, of Corn, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

She died Sunday, May 28, 2017, in the Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Joyce Darlene (Vogt) Hinz was born Sept. 1, 1936, to Lizzie (Kliewer) Vogt and J.J. Vogt in Washita County. She grew up in the Corn area and attended Springfield School, later graduating from Corn High School in 1954.

On Sept. 5, 1954, she married Jim Hinz in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

The couple lived in the Liberal, Kan., area for a short time before returning to the Corn area, where they began farming. They also began an auction business which became known as Hinz Auctioneers.

She was baptized in the Bergthal Church Sept. 27, 1959.

Hinz helped manage the family business and enjoyed cooking, attending her grandchildren’s sports games or dropping everything to play a game of Old Maid with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Clara Vogt Johnson; and five brothers, Alfred Vogt, Jake Vogt, Paul Vogt, Ivan Vogt and Jim Vogt.

Survivors include her husband; her children, Debbie and husband, Steve Zahorsky, of Weatherford, Jimmie Hinz and wife, Nancy, of Corn, and Terri and husband, Tom Weichel, of Lucas, Texas; and her grandchildren, Kyle Zahorsky and wife, Meredith, of Flower Mound, Texas, Taylor Zahorsky Forester and husband, David, of Norman, Brandon Hinz and wife, Lexi, of Weatherford, Courtney Hinz Bryan and husband, Dewrell, also of Weatherford, and John Weichel, Emilly Weichel, Lizzie Weichel and Annie Weichel, all of Lucas, Texas.

She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Ellie, Benjamin and Caroline Forester, Max and Molly Zahorsky, Joe and Jett Hinz and Gavin and Riley Bryan.

Memorial donations may be made to Corn Heritage Village Nursing Home or to the Bergthal Mennonite Cemetery fund, through Bank of the West in Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Ken Gardner. Burial will conclude at Bergthal Cemetery northwest of Corn, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.