Joyce (Green) Beltz

A memorial service for Joyce LaFerne (Green) Clark-Beltz, 69, sister of Gerald Green of Clinton, will be held Nov. 17 at Grove Hill Memorial Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd., in Dallas, Texas.

Ms. Beltz died Thursday, Nov. 1, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas after a battle with cancer.

She was born March 20, 1949, at Palestine, Texas, the daughter of Iva (Malone) Green and Claude Green. After starting her life on a farm at Buffalo, Texas, she moved with her parents in 1951 to Dallas where she grew up and graduated in 1967 from W.W. Samuell High School. She attended her 50th class reunion last year.

After her graduation she married Will Clark in Dallas, and they had one son, Jody. Later she married Roy Beltz.

Ms. Beltz was retired from Delta Airlines. Other employers had included Texas Instruments. In 1984, while living in New Orleans, La., she worked on the World’s Fair held in that city.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Wayne Green, and one sister, Shirley Ruth (Green) Davis-Quaid.

Her son, Jody Clark of Houston, Texas, survives, along with two granddaughters, Georgia and Meredith Clark; a daughter-in-law, Alicia Leblanc Clark; and her brother in Clinton.