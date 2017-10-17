A private family service for Joyce Green, 70, of Lawton, will be held at a later date.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Lawton.

She was born May 17, 1947, in Sentinel to James Rufus “Jack” and Sybil Lou (Roper) Cross. She grew up in Sentinel and graduated from Port High School in 1965.

She married James Green who was in the U.S. Navy and they lived in California, Hawaii, Virginia and Texas.

She returned to Oklahoma, living in Clinton where she worked at Kmart for several years. In 2013, as her health was failing, she moved to Lawton to be near her daughter.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Larry Wayne Cross.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Staci and Mike Pollard, of Lawton; her son, Jason Green, of California; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Jackie and Ron Hays, of Lubbock, Texas, Jean Richardson, of Jonesboro, Ark., Trudy Rehder, of Clinton, and Judy Askins, of Clinton; and three granddaughters, Anna Fumbanks, and her husband, Matthew, of Port Hueneme, Calif., Amy Pollard, of Dallas, Texas, and Katie Pollard, of Lawton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

