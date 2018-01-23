Funeral services were held for Joy Smith, 81, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in the Corn Heritage Village.

Joy Ray (Ford) Smith was born April 23, 1936, to Ray and Ruth Ann (Clark) Ford in Indianapolis. She was raised in the Indianapolis area and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954.

She married Earl Smith Jan. 1, 1955, in Clinton, where the couple also made their home.

During her younger years she did makeup consulting for Mary Kay and other cosmetic companies. She also worked as a salesperson for the Emporium and as a secretary for Mike Wilson. She then worked in the Assessor’s Office in the Custer County Court House, where she retired.

Smith was a longtime and faithful member of the First Baptist Church. She loved entertaining guests and was well-known for her good cooking. She never missed an opportunity to mail a card to encourage others and she was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; an infant son; and two brothers, Doug Ford and Joe Mac Ford.

Survivors include two daughters, Vanessa Baker and husband Kenneth, and Janet Weichel and husband Steve, and a son, Rick Smith and wife Tonia, all of Clinton; a brother, Gary Ford and wife Carol Lou of Elk City; and a sister-in-law, Nita Kay Ford of Clinton.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jacob Smith and wife Lexi, Lindsay Smith, Whitney Thomason and husband Cody, Chris Baker and wife Nina, Kaylyn Baker, Victoria Scoville and husband Caleb, and Jason Jackson and wife Leshia; and seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Quinn, Maggie, Jett, Jade, Kori and Kai.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so to the First Baptist Church.

The service was officiated by her grandson, Christopher Baker and Rev. Chris Fields. Interment followed at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.