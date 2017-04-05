Funeral services for Josephine Whiteskunk, 69, of Weatherford, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Clinton Community Building.

She died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in the Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Whiteskunk was born Oct. 1, 1947, to Jones Edward and Mary (Elkriver) Whiteskunk in Clinton. She was raised in the Red Moon community and attended Hammon High School until 1966. She then moved to Lawrence, Kan., and graduated from Haskel High School in 1968.

She was employed at the Clinton Indian Hospital for 30 years.

Whiteskunk enjoyed bowling, basketball and listening to Motown music. She was a member of the Weatherford Indian Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jones Edward Whiteskunk Jr.; and two sisters, Jean Sankey and Jill Whiteskunk Sheridan.

Survivors include her daughter, Garnita Hamilton of Weatherford; one son, Lee Hamilton of Weatherford; six sisters, Rosanna Jessepe of Mayetta, Kan., Nelle Whiteskunk of El Reno, Carol Whiteskunk and Hallie Whiteskunk, both of Weatherford, Clarice Whiteskunk-Jacket of Towaoc, Colo., and Mary E. Whiteskunk of Mayetta, Kan.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

A traditional all-night wake will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in the Clinton Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Mona Bearshield. Burial will conclude at Hammon Indian Mennonite Cemetery in Hammon under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

