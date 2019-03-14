Josephine Giles

Graveside services will be held for Josephine Traudt Giles, 100, at 2 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Cemetery near Clinton.

Giles died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Nowata.

She was born Aug. 8, 1918, on a farm outside of Corn to Henry and Margaret (Seitzman) Traudt. She attended a country school two miles from her home until the eighth grade. She completed her education in the 1970s by obtaining a GED, an accomplishment she was very proud of.

She began working in Clinton and married Clifford Giles, a local farmer.

They farmed together for 30 years until his passing in 1970. She then began a second career working at Clinton Regional Hospital, where she advanced through administrative positions and retired in 1998.

Following her retirement Giles moved to Claremore to be close to family.

She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed traveling. She will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and “Grandma-isms.”

She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Ruth, Edna and Ethel.

Survivors include three daughters, Beverly Semkoff of Claremore, Joetta Kliewer of Hollister, Mo., and Sandra Wheeler and husband Sandy Sanders of Keller, Texas; two sisters, Clara Horn of Corn, and Genevie Ratliff of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.