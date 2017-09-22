Funeral services for Joseph Dyer, 48, of Weatherford, will be held at 1 p.m. today in the Clinton Indian Community Building.

He died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Farmington, N.M.

Joseph Anthony Dyer was born July 16, 1969, to Benejah Dyer Jr. and Wilma Redbird in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton Schools.

He moved to Weatherford in 2000, and worked as a roofer for several years. Dyer enjoyed shooting guns, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Gaylon Old Crow; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Irene (Yellow Hawk) Redbird; and his paternal grandparents, Benejah Sr. and Mable Dyer.

Survivors include one daughter, Shayla Dyer of Weatherford; two sons, Sage Dyer and Joseph Dyer Jr., both of Weatherford; his mothers, Wilma Redbird of Weatherford, Helen Botone of Moore, Irene Deer and Betty RomanNose of Kingfisher, and Mary Lou Stoneroad of Stillwater; and one brother, John Old Crow of McLoud.

He is also survived by three grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Delford “Bunny” Whitecrow and Robert Koehn. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

