Jose Carrizales

Funeral services for Jose Merced Carrizales, 83, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Tabernaculo De Adoracion Church in Clinton.

Carrizales died Monday Jan. 21, 2019, in his Clinton home.

He was born Sept. 24, 1935, to Inez and Emilia (Castillo) Carrizales in Monterrey, Mexico. He was raised in Moctezuma, San Luis, Mexico, where he also received his schooling. In 1953 he joined the Mexican Army and served for two years.

He married Ignacia Camarillo in May of 1954.

While in Mexico, Carrizales was a farm labor worker. He moved his family to Pregreso, Texas, in 1967, and they performed migrant work all over the U.S. until settling in Clinton in 2000.

He was a member of the Tabernaculo De Adoracion Church and enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, baseball, soccer and riding horses.

Carrizales was preceded in death by his parents; three daughters, Julianita, Adelita and Ofelia; and a granddaughter, Ana Mendoza.

Survivors include eight children, Tomasa and husband Doroteo Carrizales, Bertha Crawford, Jaime and wife Juanita Carrizales, Hilario and wife Juanita Carrizales, Maria and husband Sergio Marquez, Jose Merced Jr. and wife Maria Carrizales, Jose A. and wife Lupita Carrizales, and Carolina and husband Mario Emmanuel Coutino.

He is also survived by 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jairo Carmona. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

