Funeral services for Johnny Webster, 28, of Elk City, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Cheyenne Arapaho Community Building east of Clinton.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Amarillo, Texas.

Johnny Adams Webster was born Sept. 2, 1988, to Clarence Webster Sr. and Nora (Magpie) Webster in Clinton. He was raised in Elk City, where he also attended school.

Webster was employed by Johnny Ross, building metal buildings. He loved sports, playing horseshoes, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his father, of Elk City; and two sisters, Amanda Webster and Sarah Ashley Magpie-Delarosa, both of Elk City.

A traditional all-night wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Cheyenne Arapaho Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Delfred “Bunny” Whitecrow and Gerald Panana. Burial will follow at Down Women Cemetery south of Clinton under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

