Graveside services will be held for Johnny Trout Jr., 60, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clinton Cemetery.

He died Monday, March 5, 2018, in Clinton.

Trout was born May 20, 1957, in Sweetwater, Texas. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools.

He married Barbara Brittian Jan. 24, 1986, in Clinton.

Trout was a salesman in the welding industry, and he enjoyed fishing and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of Clinton; a son, Justin Trout of Madill; and his grandchildren, Shane and Macinzee Trout of Olympia, Wash.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buck Nicholson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.