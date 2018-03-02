John White Eagle

Funeral services for John David White Eagle Sr., 75, of Hammon, have been set for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at the Hammon High School Auditorium.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

He was born March 26, 1942, in Watonga to Elmer and Minerva (Lefthand) White Eagle.

He was raised in Canton and graduated high school there. He was a member of the Canton Indian Baptist Church. He loved to do beadwork, watch T.V., and spend time with his family.

In 1987 he married his sweetheart Louise Fingernail.

He is survived by his wife Louise of the home; a sister Ella Akeen of Gracemont; a brother Tom Lefthand of Taos, N.M.; and 23 grandchildren.

Rev. Mona Bearshield and Rev. Gerald Panana will officiate the services under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hammon Indian Cemetery. A traditional all-night wake will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.