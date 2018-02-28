John Old Crow III

Funeral services for John Mathew Old Crow III, 44, of McCloud will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Hall.

He died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at his home in McCloud.

Old Crow was born Aug. 16, 1973, to John Old Crow Jr. and Wilma Redbird in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991.

In 1990 he married Dianne Sanders. The couple moved to McCloud in 1999 where he was employed by Service Experts Heat and Air.

Old Crow was a member of the Koinnonia Indian Mennonite Church in Clinton. He had many hobbies, including sports, playing pool, fishing and bowling.

He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Galon Old Crow and Joseph Dyer Sr.; his paternal grandparents, John and Happy Old Crow; and his maternal grandparents, Irene Yellow Hawk and Bill Redbird.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Akai Old Crow and Jaylon Old Crow; his mother; and one grandson, Kholt Old Crow.

A wake will be held from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Hall.

The service will be officiated by Delfred “Bunny” White Crow. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

