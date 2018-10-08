Funeral services for John Keith Thornhill, 65, of Weatherford, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Clinton.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Kermit, Texas.

He was born Feb. 2, 1953, in Anadarko, to Glenn and Venita (Wells) Thornhill.

He was raised and attended school in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1971. He worked for Custer County for two years before working for 3-M/Imation for 38 years. He worked for Chesapeake and was currently working for SKW/MEC for the last five years.

He married Mary Penner in Arapaho Feb. 26, 1990, making their home in Weatherford.

He enjoyed going to the lake, water skiing, golfing, old cars, anything outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed sitting on the back porch, just thinking.

He is survived by his wife Mary Thornhill of the home; one daughter, Hali Thornhill of Edmond; his mother, Venita Thornhill and aunt Neatha Lewis of Clinton; three sisters, Maureen Radke and husband James of Clinton, Glenna Thornhill and son, Jason of Weatherford and Twila Owens and husband Joe of Woodward; sister-in-law Lynn Wood and husband Scott of Glen Rose, Texas; brother-in-law, Tony Willis and wife Denise of Burns Flat; mother-in-law, Billie Kerdus of Weatherford; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Thornhill.

Chris Fields will officiate the service with burial following in Clinton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.