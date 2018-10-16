John Gurley

A memorial service for John Dale Gurley, 69, of Weatherford will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Friends and relatives are invited to meet at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home for a short drive to a location west of Clinton where a brief service will be held.

Gurley died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

John Dale Gurley was born June 30, 1948, to John W. Gurley and Audrey Ann (Williams) Gurley. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1966. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in music education, and in 1979 earned a master’s degree from Northeastern Oklahoma State University in guidance and counseling.

Gurley had many personal and professional interests. He served as musical director at high schools in Bixby, Muskogee and Cherokee Public Schools, and he then served as a guidance counselor in Kingfisher Public Schools. He later became coordinator of behavioral disorder services and staff psychologist with the area mental health center in Garden City, Kan.

He worked as a vocational counselor at Canadian Valley Area Vo-Tech School in El Reno, and was an outpatient alcohol and drug therapist at the Wheatland Mental Health Center in Enid.

Following Gurley’s career in community mental health, he worked providing computer consulting services and developing data base management techniques for a variety of health service agencies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne Weson Gurley.

Survivors include a nephew, Wayne Weson Gurley Jr. of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and two nieces, Jean Ann Mason-Hedges and Heather Susan Gillespie, both of Lebanon, Ind.