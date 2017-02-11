Funeral services for John Brehm, 70, of Weatherford and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Freewill Baptist Church.

He died Oct. 28, 2017, in the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oklahoma City.

John Dale Brehm was born Feb. 5, 1947, to John and Nellie (McMullen) Brehm in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1966.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was in the military 10 years. He served during the Vietnam War and also spent time in Germany.

In 1967 he married Florence Arter in Clinton. Later he married Kay Smith on Oct. 25, 1997, also in Clinton. The couple made their home in Weatherford.

Brehm worked for various businesses in the Clinton area, and had been working for Locke Supply when he retired in 2010.

He was an active member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Clinton. Brehm was a master woodworker and also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, singing karaoke and entertaining at nursing homes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Wanda Adams, Betty Hays and Ruby Hays.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Danna Hicks of McCloud, Linda Beauchamp and husband, Bobby, of Clinton and LaDonna Longdagin of Phoenix, Ariz.; two sons, Kennith Londagin of Clinton and Dennis Longdagin and wife, Betty, of West Memphis, Ark.; a sister, Mildred Diemund and husband, Don, of Clinton; and three brothers, Don Brehm of Washington, Jerry Brehm of Burns Flat and J.P. Brehm of Oklahoma City.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren

The service will be officiated by Rev. Charles Murphy. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

