Joe Martin

Graveside services for Joe E. Martin, 85, of Stillwater, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lone Star Cemetery in Rocky.

He died Friday, March 3, 2017.

Martin was born May 4, 1931, to James and Maude Martin in Bristow. He was a graduate of Rocky High School.

He married Benna G. (Deeds) Martin in 1951.

He served in the United States Air Force during the early 1950s with assignments at Luke Field in Arizona, Great Falls Air Force Base in Montana, and Keflavik in Iceland, all before attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He graduated from SWOSU with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He also completed post-graduate work at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

Martin was a school administrator, coach, and teacher in schools in Lookeba, Cordell, Shawnee and Hobart. When he retired in 1990 he was principal at Hobart High School.

During his career he served as the state president of the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals, representing the association at state and national meetings.

He was a resident of Primrose Retirement Communities in Stillwater and took part in numerous programs there.

Martin was an avid OSU supporter and enjoyed attending games to watch his granddaughter, Emily, perform as a member of the OSU pom squad.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

Survivors include a son, Joel Martin (USAF retired) and wife, Elizabeth, of Minden, La.; a daughter, Pamela Fry and husband, Don, of Stillwater; three sisters, Nadine Frazier and Genae Rahhal, both of Cordell, and Sue Farris of Oklahoma City; a brother, John Martin of Verden; and three grandchildren, Adam Fry of Norman, Jared Fry of Oklahoma City and Emily Fry of Stillwater.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buck Nicholson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

