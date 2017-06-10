Funeral services for Jody King, 75, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Church of Christ.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Dewilda Jo King was born April 9, 1942, to Russell Darling and Mavis (Mandrell) Darling in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1960.

King was a stay-at-home-mom during most of the years her children were in school, and also ran a children’s day care in her home. She later worked for Head Start.

She married Eddie King Aug. 30, 1958, in Clinton. The couple made their home in here and were faithful and active members of the Church of Christ.

She was active with the Ladies Lunch Bunch for many years, and collected porcelain dolls and Santa Claus figures.

King was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pam Andrews; an infant son, Michael John; and two sons-in-law, Mark Howard and Fred Andrews.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Melody Toma and husband, Kory, of Chandler; two sons, Scott King and wife, Holly, of Yukon and Jeff King and wife, Jeanna, of Clinton; and a sister, Debbie Smith and husband, Johnny, of Weatherford.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Haley, Bryan, Brent, Randee, Karlee, Taylar, Corbyn, Jocelyn and Jeter; and two great-grandchildren, Faith and Reese.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters and Ryan Driskill. A private burial will be held Monday at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

