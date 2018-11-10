Services will be held to celebrate the life of JoAnn Taylor, 92, of Oklahoma City and formerly of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Friday at Southern Hills United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

Taylor was born April 16, 1926, in Enid. Her family lived in several areas of western Oklahoma and settled for a time in Clinton, where she met her future husband while in high school.

Taylor’s family moved to Shattuck during her senior year and she graduated from Shattuck High School in 1944.

She married Robert Taylor in May of 1944, in Clovis, N.M., where he was training for duty in the U.S. Air Force.

When her husband returned from serving in WWII, the couple settled in Clinton where they were avid Red Tornado fans. Even after relocating to Oklahoma City in 1966, they remained active members of the Clinton Alumni Association until health problems prevented it.

Taylor was known for being a wonderful homemaker, seamstress and cookie-maker, and she loved celebrating the holidays with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, George; her sister, Jean; and her brother, George.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Fultz and husband Ed; a daughter, Patti Taylor-Hargis and husband Jim; three sons, Bruce Taylor and wife Debbie, R.D. Taylor and wife JoDean, and Jeff Taylor; five grandchildren, Bruce Taylor Jr. and wife Misty, Travis Taylor and wife Jaime, Stacie Walker, Taylor Mullins and Parker Mullins; and four great-grandchildren, Abby and Emma Kate Taylor and Raleigh and Zoe Walker.

Viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m.

Condolences may be left for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com

