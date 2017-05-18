JoAnn Davis

JoAnn (Craig) Davis went home to be with the Lord on May 16th, 2017. Services will be held Saturday, 10 am, May 20th, 2017 at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, 2500 West Modelle in Clinton. Her final resting place will be in the Clinton Cemetery.

JoAnn Craig Davis was born on May 7th, 1939 in Wayne, OK to Arthur Carter Craig Jr. and Mabel Gertrude (Perry) Craig. She was raised on a farm/ ranch west of Wayne, OK. When she was in high school she was the drum majorette and was a star basketball player. She met her husband and lifetime partner Joseph Allen Davis after his family moved to Wayne. They ran off to be married in Gainesville, Texas on February 29th, 1956 and were gone for two weeks without letting anyone know of their whereabouts. When they came back a wedding reception was held for them. Her husband passed last summer and they were married 60 years.

Her first three children were born in Purcell’s McCurdy Hospital. Purcell is the town just north of Wayne. They moved to Oklahoma City where her husband Joe got a job working at the Gilt Edge Dairy Farms plant as a route Milk Man. They had their fourth child in Oklahoma City. At the end of 1964 they moved to Weatherford, OK and then six months later on to Clinton, OK. They arrived in Clinton on July 4th, 1965 to a two story house in Neptune Park. The fifth child arrived in 1966.

She worked at the Kellwood’s bedspread factory two separate times for five years each time, helped her husband run a Texaco station for three years which was located just south of I-40, loved babysitting at home at different times between the outside full time jobs. Around when she turned 43 she became the Braum’s manager here in Clinton and will be most remembered for that role. She was the manager for 22 years. While working as the Braum’s manager, if a new employee needed work shoes or couldn’t afford their uniform, she would buy them what they needed to help them get started. She was a wonderful employer, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, babysitter and beloved sister.

She became a Christian and received Jesus Christ into her heart as her savior at the age of 12, was raised in the church, and made sure her children went to church every Sunday. She served in the First United Methodist church nursery for a number of years on a rotating schedule and helped with Mother’s day out here in Clinton.

When her children were in school she coached softball teams and was the Clinton’s girl’s softball president for two years during that time while coaching. She really enjoyed the softball years. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren playing sports. She was an avid photographer as evidenced by tons of pictures in the house, enjoyed being a hostess to parties like Tupperware and Home Interior Decorating and was an accomplished seamstress. She owned several sewing machines in her lifetime. She always had a flower and/or vegetable garden every year.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandchild Dustin Shepherd and Great grandchild Danica Blood.

She is survived by, a sister Betty Roberts of Lexington, OK and another sister Peggy Guthrie and husband Cal of Chandler, OK; five children, a daughter Cynthia Suzanne Ousley and husband Roger of Custer City, a son Tim Davis and wife Kathleen of Arapaho, a daughter Jane Nickel and husband Eugene of Clinton, a daughter Tammy Lea Shepherd and husband Allen of Arapaho, and a son Joe Shane Davis of Clinton; thirteen grandchildren; Melissa Haught and husband Jon of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Jennifer Pitzer of Hydro; Matthew Ousley and wife Morgan of Enid; Sabrina Krone and husband Thomas of Jones; Adrienne Sewell and husband Berry of Clinton; Jake Davis and wife Diana of Arapaho; Gene Nickel and wife Stacie of Clinton; Dr. Daniel Shepherd and wife Kaci of Vidalia, Georgia; Mindy Moore and husband Caleb of Clinton; Elizabeth Shepherd of Arapaho; Seirra Barnette and husband Adam of Clinton; Devin Davis of Clinton; and twenty great grandchildren, McKinsey, Cory, and Carlie Haught; Taylor Pitzer: Olivia Ousley; Thomas, Tyler and Shelby Krone; Andrew and Luke Sewell; Decker and Slade Davis; James Carter, Judd and Selbi Shepherd; Tinley and Dustin Moore; Lucy and Ben Barnette; and Lennon Joe Davis; also numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Paid Obituary