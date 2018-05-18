A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jimmy Rivera, 49, of Enid at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central National Bank Center in Enid.

He died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Enid.

Rivera was born Sept. 4, 1968, to Matias and Maria Rivera in Clinton. He grew up in Canute and graduated from Canute High School in 1988.

He married Donna Robinson, and the couple had two children. For a few years he lived in Iowa, but then returned to Oklahoma. He then lived in the Enid area and worked for the City of Enid for 11 years.

On April 20, 2016, he married Karen Brown and the couple made their home in Enid.

Rivera enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, hosting parties at his home, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Central Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Kristen Rivera of New Orleans, La., Andrew Rivera of Edmond, Justin Castro and wife Breanna of Roff, Briana Castro of Clinton and Marissa Vargas of Edmond; 13 grandchildren, Harper, Greyson, Ean, Ariana, Anayeli, Juan, Adam, Adelynn, Isaiah, Colton, Zabree, Bentley and Brinlee; his mother, of Oklahoma City; a brother, David Rivera and wife Cynthia of Defiance, Iowa; a sister, Diana Rivera of Oklahoma City; his mother-in-law, Glenda Raines of Clinton; nephews and nieces, Sam, Eric, Josh, Armani, Bernise and Gieselle Rivera; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Central Assembly of God Church. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 6-7 p.m. Friday at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home in Enid.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Josh Cosby.