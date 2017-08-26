Funeral services for Jimmy Parker, 55, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Okla. Brett Allen and Darrell Mosburg will officiate. Burial will follow at Union Hatchet Cemetery in Bessie under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

James Howard Parker was born Sept. 5, 1961, to Robert H. and Edna (Reinke) Parker at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, N.J., and he passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in his Clinton home.

Jimmy attended Bridgeton Public Schools until he was in the ninth grade. In 1976 he moved to Arapaho, Okla. with his parents and his sister. He graduated from Arapaho High School in 1979.

Jimmy started learning to be a mechanic at 8 years old, when he would remove parts from his father’s lawn mower and use them to fix his mini bikes.

He worked as a mechanic for Dewey Watkins, Ace Lee, R.E. Lee and Ray Carr. In 1999 he bought his building from Bob Smith and started his wrecker service, with one wrecker and one rollback. By 2017, he owned a total fleet of 10 wreckers and 10 rollbacks.

Jimmy married Jeannie Perkins on Oct. 15, 2004, in Clinton, at the home of R.E. and Kay Lee.

Parker had a wonderful crew that stood behind him and Jeanie, which included secretaries Ginger, Stormie and MiMi, and shop crew Wayne, Ronnie, Josh, Jerry, Steven and Gary.

Parker loved his family, friends and customers, and was very loyal to all of them.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Butch Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, and daughter, Paige Parker, both of the home; four sons, Phillip Parker, also of the home, Dakota Lewis of Sayre, and Nick Choate and Casey Choate, both of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Robin Joyce of Clinton and Bobbie Green of Thomas.

Jimmy is also survived by his two grandchildren, Anthony and Kade; a special brother-in-law, Albert Seibold; his special Lee family; a special cousin, Sue (Rose) McMurphy; and his special girlfriends, Cindy Box and Toni Nickel.

