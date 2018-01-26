Jimmy Dean

Cremation services were held for Jimmy Dale Dean, 67, of Clinton, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

He died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Clinton.

Dean was born March 13, 1949, to Otis Dale and Vesta Ruty (Walker) Dean in Clinton. He had worked as an aircraft mechanic and a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kathy Edwards-Dean.

Survivors include a daughter, Kheva Edwards of Wichita, Kan., and a brother, Jerry Don Dean of Putnam.

His cremains will be interred at Prairie Bell Cemetery in Putnam.

