A memorial service for Jimmy Browning, 73, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Veterans Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Dolphis Browning was born Oct. 23, 1943, to John and Flora Belle (Wallace) Browning in Sentinel. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served until 1966.

He then continued his education, receiving an associate degree at Pratt, Kan.

On Feb. 24, 1966 he married Roberta “Bobbie” Raimer in Wellington, Texas. He was employed by Morton Buildings for several years and most recently owned and operated J&B Cartridge with his wife, where they manufactured ammunition.

He was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, J.E. Browning.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth (Browning) Stephenson and Amanda (Browning) Stephenson, both of Cordell; two sons, Jimmy Browning II and Marc Browning, both of Clinton; a sister, Janice Allen of California; and two brothers, Calvin Browning of Oklahoma City and Roy Browning of Indianapolis, Ind.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

