Jimmie Hazzard

Funeral services will be held for Jimmie Dale Hazzard, 74, of Clinton and formerly of Altus, at 2 p.m. today in the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus.

He died Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Hazzard was born Dec. 9, 1943, to Earl Hazzard and Lola (Ragland) Hazzard in Altus. He was raised in Altus where he attended and graduated from Lincoln High School.

He worked for the Altus Compress, and had a Borden Milk route more than 15 years before retiring from Bar-S Foods after working there 19 years.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and served until 1965.

On Dec. 9, 1987, he married Melba Jean Embrey in Vernon, Texas. The couple made their home in Altus and worshiped at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, and in November of 2017 moved to Clinton.

Hazzard loved football, baseball, and spent many hours weight-lifting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn Crawford; and a brother, Sonny Hazzard.

He is survived by his wife, of the Clinton home; two sons, Jimmie Dale Hazzard Jr. and wife Ramona of Altus, and James Haggard of Lawton; a daughter, Kellie Robinson and husband Bobby of Altus; step-sons, Cornelius Carruthers of Amarillo, Texas, Allan Williams of Altus, Ronnie Williams and wife Gina of Clinton, and Kevin Karr and wife Tresa of Clinton; and step-daughter Felicia Mayberry of Amarillo, Texas.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until noon in the Kincannon Funeral Home in Altus.

The service will be officiated by Brother Boyd Whitehead. Burial will follow at Altus Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

