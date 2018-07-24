Funeral services for Jim Hughes, 83, lifelong Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Custer Avenue Church of Christ.

He died Saturday, July 21, 2018, in his rural Arapaho home.

Jimmie Ray Hughes was born Nov. 26, 1934, to Ralph Raymond Hughes and Lillie May (Higgins) Hughes in Butler. He was raised in the Butler area and attended school in Arapaho. In 1953 he graduated from Stafford High School.

He married Carmileta Kenney June 20, 1953, in Butler. The couple made their first home in Clinton, where Hughes worked at a gas station, and later moved to the Foss Lake area to farm. Hughes had also owned and operated Goodyear Tire Company in Clinton and worked for the Oklahoma State Highway Department.

For the past several years he and his wife had made their home northeast of Arapaho.

Hughes was a faithful and longtime member of the Church of Christ. He served in numerous areas at the church, first as deacon for several years, he taught classes, and then was an elder for many years.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, woodworking, and was a major sports fan. He built and maintained a nine-hole golf course on his home property.

Hughes was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eugene Hughes.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Amy Cudd and husband James of Hinton, Barbara Walker and husband Mike of Kennedale, Texas, and Katie Rayner and husband Kevin of Edmond; and two sisters, Shirley Johnson of Weatherford and Virginia Lowell of Yukon.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jared Cudd and wife Kristin of Arapaho, Julie Webb and husband Jason of Kennedale, Texas, Jon Walker of Kennedale, Texas, Dustin Rayner and wife Quinn of Guthrie, and Patrick Rayner and wife Daniella of Edmond; 10 great-grandchildren, Traber, Channing and Daxon Cudd, Reagan and McKinley Webb, Hudson, Norah and Wren Rayner and Isabella Rayner; and one great-grandchild on the way, Cooper Rayner.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Westview Boys Home, P.O. Box 553, Hollis, OK 73550, or the Church of Christ Youth Group, 2601 Custer Ave., Clinton, OK 73601.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. A private burial at Stafford Cemetery will be held prior to the funeral service under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

