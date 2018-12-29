Funeral services will be held for Jewell LaVigne, 97, formerly of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

LaVigne died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Golden Years Homestead in Ft. Wayne, Ind.

She was born Sept. 27, 1921, to Sam and Bessie Dunnagan in Arapaho. She graduated from Arapaho High School and attended business school in Oklahoma City.

LaVigne lived in the Arapaho and Clinton areas most of her life. She worked at the Chamber of Commerce many years, before working and retiring from the Oklahoma State Home Extension office.

She was the chairperson of the Custer County Fairgrounds Improvement Committee from 1984 until 1985, and provided the leadership to make the Patrick Center a reality. She was also named Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Club in 1980.

LaVigne was known for her cooking and baking abilities, and she loved cooking large suppers and inviting friends over. She won many blue ribbons at the county fair for her baking, sewing, canning and crafts.

She was a member of Friendly Neighbors Homemaker Club nearly 30 years and at Custer Avenue Baptist Church of Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbert LaVigne; a brother, Ted Dunnagan; a sister, Lela Johnson; her “favorite son-in-law,” Arthur Burns; and a step-son, Robert LaVigne.

Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis Burns of New Haven, Ind.; her grandchildren, Craig Burns (Luz) of Clinton, Brian Burns of New Haven, Ind., and Sandie McLaren (Andrew) of Westfield, Ind.; great-grandsons, Nathan and Aaron Burns of New Haven, Ind., and Connor and Alec McLaren of Westfield, Ind.; a great-granddaughter, Amanda Burns of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a great-great-grandson, Drayke Reining of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and a step-daughter, Barbara Haywood of China Grove, N.C.

She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and many dear friends.

Memorial donations may be made to The Avenue Church, 220 N. 17th, Clinton, OK, or to Friends for Life Animal Society, P.O. Box 1965, Weatherford, OK 73096. On-line condolences may be made at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Services will be officiated by Rev. Ross Foster and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery.