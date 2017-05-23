Memorial services for Jesse Foster, 60, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, May 20, 2017, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jesse Wayne Foster was born May 19, 1957, to Celia Louise (Isbell) and Wayne Kenneth Foster in Clinton.

He was raised in Arapaho and Clinton and attended most of his schooling in Arapaho.

He worked for Pop-N-Sons Insulation, and was later employed as custodian at First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Foster was an ordained minister and served at Judah House of Praise in Cordell. He loved music and playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother-in-law, Loy Rigney.

Survivors include his father and a sister, Linell Rigney, both of Clinton; and a brother, Albert Mahoney of Hobart.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Aldon Preston and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

