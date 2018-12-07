Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Miller, 58, of Burns Flat will be held at 1 p.m. today in the Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Burns Flat.

He died Friday, July 6, 2018, in the emergency room at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Miller was born Dec. 9, 1959, to Frank and Opal (Stillman) Miller in Enid. He was raised and attended school in Waynoka, Clinton and Phoenix, Ariz.

Miller continued his education and received some college credit, and also received his welding licenses and a plumbing certificate. He worked doing home improvements and construction work.

On April 1, 2003, he married Altonia Dell Lyons in Seiling.

Two years ago he moved to Burns Flat, where he did landscaping.

Miller was a member of the Living Waters Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, leather work, going on walks, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry Wayne Jr.; a granddaughter, Makaydon Johnson; two brothers, Wilbur Miller and James Miller; and four sisters, Goldie Redinger, Stella Campbell, Leona Washburn and Julie Ross.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; five daughters, Cara Beth Miller of Phoenix, Ariz., Krystal Miller of Longdale, Shaina Lyons of Burns Flat, Tandra Miller of Burns Flat, and Ashely Miller of Clinton; two sons, Jeremy Miller of Burns Flat and Scotty Miller of Washington; and three sisters, Georgia Bostwick of Dill City, Lola Bearden of Whitman, Ariz., and Lonnie Miller of Oregon.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Dwight Shephard. Burial will conclude at North Burns Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

